President-Elect Joe Biden Lays Out Plans for Administration

President-Elect Joe Biden is getting to work Monday morning, laying out his plans for a new White House Coronavirus Task Force as well as reversing several Trump administration policies.

This comes as President Trump has yet to make any public remarks since the presidential race was called in Biden’s favor over the weekend.

The Trump campaign’s legal team is now working on several challenges, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

Senior White House officials announced they would concede when all legal options are exhausted but say that has not yet happened.

While the president and his team look to mount several more challenges, President-Elect Biden addressed the country, vowing to unify the country.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” Biden said.

President-Elect Biden is expected to unveil a series of executive orders on day one to reverse many of President Trump’s policies.

Some of those policies changes include reversing a travel ban on several Muslim majority countries, reinstating the DACA program, as well as re-joining the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement.