President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces His Coronavirus Task Force

President-Elect Joe Biden is not wasting time preparing for the White House.

Monday morning, he introduced his coronavirus task force.

We’ve learned former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and former FDA commissioner David Kessler will lead the group.

President-Elect Biden is also expected to unveil a series of executive orders on his first day of office.

They include rescinding President Trump’s travel ban on several majority Muslim countries, reinstating the DACA program, and rejoining the Paris climate agreement and World Health Organization.

At this point, President Trump has yet to concede the election

His campaign is pursuing legal challenges in several battleground states.

Many elected Republicans are supporting his fight, but legal experts say the campaign’s arguments lack evidence.

“Even if they had merit, which the vast majority of them do not, they wouldn’t result in the overturning of the election. They might result in a few dozen ballots here or there being thrown out,” said Jonathan Masur, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

President-Elect Biden is up by about 45,000 votes in Pennsylvania and 10,000 votes in Georgia.

Senior White House officials say the president will concede when all legal options are exhausted and when the “final numbers” reflect a Biden win.