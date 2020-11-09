Police Arrest Downstate Man Accused of Stealing, Pawning TV from Roscommon Co. Home
Police caught a downstate man they say pawned a TV he stole from a Roscommon County home.
William Jenkins Jr. of Macomb is now charged with home invasion.
Late last month state police were called to a home on Westview Drive in Roscommon Township.
The homeowners had just come home to find their screen door broken and TV missing.
The TV was recovered at a local pawn shop.
Police say the sales slip showed the TV was bought from Jenkins.
He was arrested last Tuesday.
Jenkins will be back in court November 23.