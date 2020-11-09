Pfizer Completes Vaccine Trials, 90% Effective

A big update in the race to a coronavirus vaccine—pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced its vaccine has shown to be 90% effective in clinical trials and could soon be approved.

The clinical trial looked at the first 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the more than 43,000 volunteers who got either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo.

They say 10% of infections were in participants who had been given the vaccine.

More than 90% of the cases were in people who had been given a placebo.

Pfizer says they hope to have the vaccine hit the market by the third week in November.