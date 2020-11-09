Official Election Results Rely On Canvassing Board Approval

Election Day has come and gone but the official results here in Michigan are still weeks away.

They are being checked and double checked at multiple layers of government.

There’s been a lot of talk about the irregularities that are being found across the state and some of the election numbers and why these mistakes are happening.

There is a reason why they are being found and corrected and a big part of that is the Board of Canvassers, group of Republicans and Democrats in every county and the state that look over the ballots and counts to make sure they are right finding those mistakes and getting them fixed

“A lot of people don’t even know there’s a part of canvassers,” says Pam Prichard of Reed City, “If they do, they don’t even understand what we do.”

Prichard has been on the Osceola County Board of Canvassers for 15 years. They are the four people tasked with finding any irregularities in the election in each precinct.

Like this year, when four absentee ballots were spoiled incorrectly in one precinct.

“That caused a little problem because it wasn’t put in the voter list,” says Prichard, “So the numbers did not match.”

The Board will contact the local clerk and find out the issue and fix it. They also handle recounts, like a recent township race where the candidates came in person to watch.

“‘Oh yeah they are not doing their job right,’” says Prichard, “After they saw what we did and what we went through to make sure that it was right and it came out the same way, they went home with a different attitude.”

It’s just one line of defense against mistakes, so there can be faith in the results no matter how long it takes.

“People like to make a big deal out of nothing,: says Prichard.

All across the state canvassing boards should be getting their counts done this week. They will then pass it on to the state where the canvassers there will take a look. Michigan should get the official election numbers in December.