Northern Michigan Schools Impacted by COVID-19

Northern Michigan schools continue to be impacted by COVID-19.

At least four schools are choosing to teach online for more than three weeks and won’t be returning to face-to-face learning until after the Thanksgiving break, on Nov. 30.

The four schools are:

Shepherd Public Schools and Fancher Elementary School won’t be learning online quite as long as the other four schools. Both say students will be online from Nov. 9 to 13.

In the TCAPS school district, TC West Senior High needs students to continue online learning Monday so that contact tracing can finish up.

Beaverton Schools is closed Monday. It says it needs the day off because of multiple coronavirus cases that need contact tracing done.

And one other school, Mount Pleasant Public Schools, is closed Monday due to “staffing concerns,” but didn’t say whether those concerns were caused by COVID-19.

