Munson Healthcare Makes Changes to Pandemic Response Plan, Keeping Close Eye On Staffing Needs

As cases continue to rise, Northern Michigan’s largest healthcare provider is making some changes.

On Monday, Munson Healthcare went from yellow to orange in their pandemic response plan.

“This is something we’ve had in place for many many years to respond to any type of pandemic,” said Dianne Michaelk, Munson Healthcare vice president of marketing and corporate communications.

She says they are much better prepared for a COVID-19 surge now, than earlier this year.

“We know what works, and what isn’t working so we are definitely more prepared to treat these patients,” Michaelk said. “Now, we’re dealing with different challenges.”

And that’s what made Munson go from yellow to orange in their pandemic response plan.

“We weren’t doing elective surgeries, there were a lot more people throughout the organization we could deploy to help treat COVID patients. That’s not the case anymore,” Michaelk said. “So that’s causing us to have some staffing challenges and that’s why we need these structure in place and we need this focus right now.”

In this stage, Munson has set up a command structure to keep a close eye on their staffing needs.

While visitor restrictions and offered services don’t change now, it’s another area they’ll keep a close eye on.

“We are looking at all possibilities right now to make sure we can respond the surge,” Michaelk said.

Michaelk says not only are the prepared for COVID-10 patients, but any other care people may need. They urge people to not delay care, and talk to their healthcare provider before making a decision to do so.