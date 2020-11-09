Munson Elevates Pandemic Response Stage

As COVID-19 cases surge, Munson Healthcare is making some changes.

They are elevating their pandemic response stage from yellow to orange.

Munson says this elevation in their response plan in for several reasons.

The healthcare provider says it’s because of the increase in cases over the last two weeks, the increase in positive tests and the significant impact it’s having on their operations.

Right now, this doesn’t change their visitation policy or any of their services.

They say with this move to orange they have created a command structure to address their operational issues.

They say this new structure will help better support their work moving forward.