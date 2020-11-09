MTM On The Road: M&H Cleaning Keeping Homes, Businesses Clean Throughout Pandemic

With more of us at home these days, many can probably admit their homes needs a deep clean.

With more people working from home and kids doing school at home, it can be hard to find the time and energy to keep the house clean.

M&H Cleaning is a family owned and operated business in Cadillac that provides both commercial and residential cleaning.

They say it’s been a busy year due to the pandemic and they’re hoping to provide some tips for those who are looking to keep things clean.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are joining them to clean and get a look at what they can do.