Mountain Biking 101: Activity and Acceptance on Two Wheels

Northern Michigan is known across the country for many things— the Great Lakes, cherries, and of course, the great cycling community. The Traverse City region has one of the best trail networks in the nation so it’s easy for many to get lost in the adventure!

Today we met up with Nick Wierzba, the owner of Grand Traverse Bike Tours and Suttons Bay Bikes. We also hit the trail with Keith Conway, the sales manager at Suttons Bay Bikes. “You can ride the same trail and it can look drastically different every single day. I mean the things you see you can never see sitting at home on a couch,” explains Keith Conway.

We went off the beaten path today in Suttons Bay to learn more about mountain biking and trail riding. “It’s really freeing. Maybe when you first get on your bike you’re sorting through your life-list or whatever but within the first little thrill all that stuff goes away and it’s just enjoyment. it’s just an escape,” says Nick Wierzba.

For many in the cycling community, they join for a reason. Maybe it’s for recreation, maybe it’s for the thrill, a mode of transportation to get around or perhaps to give them a better quality of life. Keith Conway got into cycling to live a healthier lifestyle. “I used to weigh 320 lbs and when I showed up to try out I was ready to be done with it and they (cycling community) would not let me quit.” Now these people who encouraged him to be the best version of himself are some of his closest friends. “Without the bike community, who knows where I’d be. In some ways there’s a group of people from the bike community that may have saved my life,” says Conway.

Simply put, this community embraces anyone and everyone with open arms. “‘Cause everyone’s like, ‘oh cool if I get this person to ride better and stronger then that’s another person I can ride with!’”

