Michigan Officials Report 9,010 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 9,010 new cases of the coronavirus and 62 additional COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new cases is 4,505 per day.

Michigan has now had 216,804 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,640 COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday the state was at 207,794 confirmed cases with 7,578 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 6, 128,981 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

As COVID-19 cases surge, Munson Healthcare is making some changes.

They are elevating their pandemic response stage from yellow to orange.

Munson says this elevation in their response plan in for several reasons.

The healthcare provider says it’s because of the increase in cases over the last two weeks, the increase in positive tests and the significant impact it’s having on their operations.

Right now, this doesn’t change their visitation policy or any of their services.

They say with this move to orange they have created a command structure to address their operational issues.

They say this new structure will help better support their work moving forward.

Northern Michigan schools continue to be impacted by COVID-19.

At least four schools are choosing to teach online for more than three weeks and won’t be returning to face-to-face learning until after the Thanksgiving break, on Nov. 30.

The four schools are:

Brimley Area Schools high school and middle school

Rudyard Area Schools

Charlton Heston Academy

Sault Ste. Marie Area Schools

Shepherd Public Schools and Fancher Elementary School won’t be learning online quite as long as the other four schools. Both say students will be online from Nov. 9 to 13.

In the TCAPS school district, TC West Senior High needs students to continue online learning Monday so that contact tracing can finish up.

Beaverton Schools is closed Monday. It says it needs the day off because of multiple coronavirus cases that need contact tracing done.

And one other school, Mount Pleasant Public Schools, is closed Monday due to “staffing concerns,” but didn’t say whether those concerns were caused by COVID-19.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. now surpass 10 million as daily infections have surged more than 60% over two weeks. The U.S. accounts for about one fifth of the world’s 50 million confirmed cases.

President-Elect Joe Biden is not wasting time preparing for the White House.

Monday morning, he introduced his coronavirus task force.

We’ve learned former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and former FDA commissioner David Kessler will lead the group.

President-Elect Biden is also expected to unveil a series of executive orders on his first day of office.

They include rescinding President Trump’s travel ban on several majority Muslim countries, reinstating the DACA program, and rejoining the Paris climate agreement and World Health Organization.

A big update in the race to a coronavirus vaccine-pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced its vaccine has shown to be 90% effective in clinical trials and could soon be approved.

The clinical trial looked at the first 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the more than 43,000 volunteers who got either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo.

They say 10% of infections were in participants who had been given the vaccine.

More than 90% of the cases were in people who had been given a placebo.

Pfizer says they hope to have the vaccine hit the market by the third week in November.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.