Michigan Manufacturers Association Wants You to Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

The Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) is calling out for votes for their annual ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’ People’s Choice Award. Voting runs through Friday, November 2020, and you can vote daily for your favorite product here. The winner will be announced live during the virtual MFG Excellence Awards in January.

Two local Northern Michigan companies made the top 10: Shaggy’s Copper Country Skies from Boyne City, and Thoroughbred Boat Company in Manistee.

Here’s the complete list of nominated companies:

AIROTRUST™ LLC – Livonia

Ultra-Pure Polysilicon – Hemlock Semiconductor – Hemlock

Ice Cream – Hudsonville – Holland

Powered Lifting Hand Truck – Magliner – Standish

6400XT Wood Hog Horizontal Grinder – Morbark – Winn

Orion Modular Hunting Blind and Stand – Orion Hunting Products – Iron Mountain

Human Hoist – Personal Positioning Technologies, LLC – Bay City

Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis – Boyne City

Classic Modern Day Powerboat – Thoroughbred Boat Company – Manistee

Puppywarmer – Warmer 3 – Battle Creek

For more information about the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) & ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’ Award, click here.