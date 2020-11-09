Michigan Manufacturers Association Wants You to Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’
The Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) is calling out for votes for their annual ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’ People’s Choice Award. Voting runs through Friday, November 2020, and you can vote daily for your favorite product here. The winner will be announced live during the virtual MFG Excellence Awards in January.
Two local Northern Michigan companies made the top 10: Shaggy’s Copper Country Skies from Boyne City, and Thoroughbred Boat Company in Manistee.
Here’s the complete list of nominated companies:
- AIROTRUST™ LLC – Livonia
- Ultra-Pure Polysilicon – Hemlock Semiconductor – Hemlock
- Ice Cream – Hudsonville – Holland
- Powered Lifting Hand Truck – Magliner – Standish
- 6400XT Wood Hog Horizontal Grinder – Morbark – Winn
- Orion Modular Hunting Blind and Stand – Orion Hunting Products – Iron Mountain
- Human Hoist – Personal Positioning Technologies, LLC – Bay City
- Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis – Boyne City
- Classic Modern Day Powerboat – Thoroughbred Boat Company – Manistee
- Puppywarmer – Warmer 3 – Battle Creek
For more information about the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) & ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’ Award, click here.