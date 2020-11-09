Michigan Launches Statewide COVID-19 Exposure Alert App

Michigan has launched a statewide rollout of a voluntary, free coronavirus app that notifies users if they have potentially been in close contact with infected people.

Monday’s announcement comes weeks after the state began piloting the technology in Ingham County, including at Michigan State University.

State Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon is encouraging all Michiganders to download the app onto their smartphones, especially as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations are surging after an initial wave subsided last spring.

App users who possibly were within 6 feet of infected people for at least 15 minutes are notified.

The anonymous, no cost and voluntary app lets users know whether they may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. Users can confidentially submit a positive test result into the app and alert others in recent proximity that they may have also been exposed to the virus.

According to the state, here’s how the MI COVID Alert app works:

“When a person tests positive for COVID-19, they receive a randomly generated PIN from the local health department or State of Michigan case investigators that allows them to share their test results anonymously on the app. MI COVID Alert uses randomly generated phone codes and low energy Bluetooth technology instead of GPS location to protect privacy while looking back in time to determine close contact with other phones that have the app. If someone was in close contact with another person who submitted a positive COVID-19 test result, the close contact will receive a push notification once the positive test result is entered into the system. A notification means the app user was possibly within six feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who tested positive. Michigan worked with Apple and Google to make MI COVID Alert compatible with similar apps in other states. The app works in conjunction with traditional contact tracing, mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing, but is not a replacement for these precautions or participation in contact tracing. “