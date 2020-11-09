Menu Monday: The Bearded Dogg Lounge

After traveling around the United States to perfect his culinary skills, Chef John Richardson has now found himself back in his hometown of Gaylord, Michigan. Back in 2019, he relaunched a cozy eatery, which features dishes made with locally sourced produce, meats, and other goods. In this Menu Monday, we were invited by Chef Richardson to ‘come, sit, stay’, and explore the wonderful dishes from The Bearded Dogg Lounge.

“I took ownership of this restaurant Memorial Day weekend last year,” said Chef Richardson. “We’ve been going strong ever since”. Located at 302 South Otsego Avenue, The Bearded Dogg Lounge features a ‘farm to table’ concept. “I’ve got a garden on-site, and I actually own a farm just north of town. I pull a lot from there, and then I go to farmers markets twice a week”. He also mentioned that “absolutely everything is made from scratch” – this includes handmade pastas. Chef Richardson also butchers some of his own meats including salmon and bison steak and short ribs. For their full menu, click here.

Besides the food, they also offer a wide variety of delicious cocktails, wines, and beers. “We have a craft cocktail sampler, so if you want to try a couple of different ones they come in fun, little shooters. It gives you an opportunity to try a couple of things and then pick which cocktail you’d like”. To see their drink menu, click here.

For more information about The Bearded Dogg Lounge in Gaylord, brunch items, daily menu, hours, and contact info, click here.