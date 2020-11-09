Isabella County Deputies Investigating Armed Robbery

Isabella County deputies need help identifying a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery happened Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. in Union Twp.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery by four men.

According to the victim, four men entered his home while he was inside with his infant son. The victim told deputies one of the men had a handgun.

Police say the suspects stole marijuana and cash from the home.

The sheriff’s office is now asking for help to identify one of the men.

If you know who this is, call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 779-3345.