Healthy Living: TearCare Defeats Dry Eye

Burning, tearing, blurry vision.

About 16 million people in the U.S. suffer from dry eye disease.

If left untreated, dry eye can cause irreversible damage.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Doyle has the details on a new wearable device that is giving dry eye sufferers immediate relief.

The effects of TearCare usually lasts for about a year, so patients will have to get repeat treatments.

TearCare is not currently covered by insurance and one session costs about $700.