Grand Traverse Region Habitat for Humanity Wins Affiliate of the Year Award

Out of more than 50 affiliates, the Grand Traverse Region Habitat for Humanity took home the 2020 Affiliate of the Year award.

At the Affiliates in Motion Conference, they were recognized for:

Innovation in building net zero energy homes.

The opening of a new restore location and the associated increase of sales and lower overhead.

Their Priority Home Repair Program partnership with Cherrlyland Electric Cooperative.

Their Veterans Build initiative and much more.

The Grand Traverse region marketing manager says this shows they’ve been making a difference.

“The thing that made the award important is they are looking for innovative ways that Habitats are working, and it’s a recognition that we’ve been innovating,” said Tom Kachadurian.

They also won a “custom house” package at the conference to help with building supplies.