Downtown Traverse City’s Shop Your Community Day Extended to 3 Days

COVID-19 has forced many cities to cancel several occasions this year, but downtown Traverse City is moving forward with its annual Shop Your Community Day event.

“We partner with a number local community nonprofits and give a portion of those proceeds of sales that you can shop downtown in one day to those nonprofits,” said Downtown Development Authority Downtown Experience Coordinator Nick Viox.

Instead of one day this year, the event is extended to three days from Nov. 12 to 14.

“We were looking at ways to allow social distancing and make it as safe and as comfortable for our community to come down and support our local businesses,” Viox said.

There are many nonprofits customers can choose to donate 5% of their sale to.

“You can see things like For Love of Water or you can see the Old Town Playhouse there on the list,” Viox said. “A really great swatch of local nonprofits.”

Not only will nonprofits benefit, the Downtown Traverse City Association will be matching all the donations to the Downtown Relief Fund.

“The Downtown Relief Fund is a fund specifically for downtown businesses where they can access it for Covid financial relief,” Viox said. “The DTCA have generously offered to match all the donations throughout the three days to go into the Downtown Relief Fund.”

The DDA is excited this event is still happening this year.

“This is a really great kickoff to the holiday shopping season,” said Viox. “We hope that this will remind people of the great businesses that we have downtown.”

Local businesses, like Toy Harbor, are also excited about the event.

“I would say historically Shop Your Community Day has been one of our best days of the year,” said Manager Amanda Walton. “It brings traffic into our stores and then businesses give back to the community.”