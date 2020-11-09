Watch the Downtown Traverse City Holiday Lighting Live

Grab your TV remote, get comfy on the couch, and get ready for the start of some holiday festivities! 9 & 10 News is partnering with the Downtown Traverse City Association, and Serra Subaru of Traverse City to bring you the Downtown Traverse City Holiday Lighting!

You can relax in the comfort of your own home, and still enjoy all the festivities taking place on Saturday, November 20. 9 & 10 News will be taking a look at the scene throughout the day. Michigan This Morning and the news at 12:00 will be checking in on the events, and the four and the evening news will be there live.

Santa will even make an appearance to help light up downtown Traverse City. Make sure you’re comfortable because we’ll be delivering a spectacular lighting of the Traverse City tree during the 6:00 news!