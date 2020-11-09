CMU Faculty Part of Statewide Pilot Program to Test Wastewater for COVID-19

Central Michigan University is helping to search the state’s sewers for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“To be able to make an impact at any level is extraordinarily meaningful for someone like myself,” says Dr. Michael J. Conway, an associate professor for microbiology at CMU’s College of Medicine.

Doctor Conway along with two other faculty members are part of a $10-million pilot project led by the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE)

The program allows scientists to detect samples from sewers and wastewater treatment plants in order to find the signs of the virus shed in human waste.

For the next several weeks – his team will be looking for signs of the virus that’s shed in human waste – including people who are not showing symptoms.

“The virus is not alive down there, it’s not active, it’s not infective as far as we know, but it provides us with an opportunity to get an early indicator if that virus is inside of our community,” says Dr. Conway.

He says the goal is to identify where the virus is in our communities:

“But also, decisions based on local public health advisories and interventions that are taking place so that we can find out if those interventions are effective.”

A group of scientists across the state, working together to stop the spread.

Dr. Conway says, “I know I’m very excited. All of the other researchers in the network, across the state of Michigan are very excited to be able to be a part of this project; and we hope that we can develop some meaningful data that helps us move the state of Michigan forward in a positive way.”