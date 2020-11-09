Cadillac Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth
A Cadillac woman was arrested after state police say she hid drugs in a Selma Township building.
Grace Fuzi is charged with having meth, second offense.
Troopers started an investigation back in august after a man found his dog shed’s ceiling had been tampered with.
There, he found a white garbage bag with drug paraphernalia, syringes, and meth.
Fuzi became a suspect because she once stayed at the home.
She was arrested in a traffic stop Friday.
She will return to court later this month.