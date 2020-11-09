Cadillac Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth

A Cadillac woman was arrested after state police say she hid drugs in a Selma Township building.

Grace Fuzi is charged with having meth, second offense.

Troopers started an investigation back in august after a man found his dog shed’s ceiling had been tampered with.

There, he found a white garbage bag with drug paraphernalia, syringes, and meth.

Fuzi became a suspect because she once stayed at the home.

She was arrested in a traffic stop Friday.

She will return to court later this month.