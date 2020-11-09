Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Gaelic Sun on Beaver Island

This week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Home takes us to spectacular shores of Beaver Island where Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson are giving us a tour of a gorgeous, island getaway.

“Well this is Gaelic Sun,” said Vicki Smith, sales associate for Ed Wojan Realty. “It’s 155 feet of waterfront, about two and a three quarter acre parcel, we have three bedrooms, two and a half baths and then 3600 square feet of just beautiful home. They have a three bedroom guest home.”

Situated on the east side of the island, is a beautiful home overlooking the turquoise waters between Charlevoix and Beaver Island.

Inside are all of the amenities that you could hope to have, starting with the cozy master suite.

“The master suite has a jetted tub, walk in shower, very nice size, and lots of room in the bathroom,” she said. “It has a little sitting area in the front, with a little side balcony to wake up and just have your coffee out there, it’s got this double sided fireplace, open to both the sitting area for the master suite and this living room.”

The open floor plan allows your family and friends to enjoy spectacular views of the water from the spacious deck, the living room or the beautiful modern kitchen.

The loft space above the living room makes for a great bunk room or could easily be turned into a work or play space.

“The loft is nice, it could be an office space, its extra sleeping space for when you have guests to put all the kids upstairs but it’s a beautiful office space with views of the water also,” said Smith.

The lower level walk-out is the perfect game night hangout.

There is also a fun and unique feature tucked away downstairs that is sure to make waves within your pool of friends.

“They have a pool table down there or bar set up a little woodstove to make it nice and cozy but there’s another bedroom down there and a full bath and there’s also another smaller bedroom,” she said. “They used to use it as an office space but then there’s also an interesting little room, which is indoor pool. It’s a lap pool that the previous owners had.”

Whether it’s used for year round living or a summertime retreat, this lovely home is the definition of the perfect island escape.

“Beaver Island is a getaway for everybody and then to have a home like this to come to, it’s just amazing,” said Smith.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

