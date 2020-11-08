Shepherd Public Schools to Close Nov. 9-13 After Multiple Coronavirus Cases Associated with School
Shepherd Public Schools will transition to 100% online learning from November 9-13 after multiple coronavirus cases were associated with the district.
Face-to-face learning will be canceled this week and the buildings will be closed.
The district says they have 104 students and staff members “out on quarantine.” Further, they are unable to find certified teacher substitutes to fill open classrooms.
The district posted a statement on Facebook: “We apologize for this very late notice and please realize that much has occurred over the weekend to warrant such action. Student and staff safety are our most important priority and we thank you for your continued support during this unprecedented time in education. Go Jays!!”