Mount Pleasant Public Schools to Close Monday Nov. 9 due to “Staffing Concerns”

Mount Pleasant Public Schools says they will be closed on Monday, Nov. 9 due to “staffing concerns.”

This includes their virtual program, Oilers Online, too.

In a phone call with 9&10 News, a representative from the school declined to explain or give more specific details about the staffing concerns.

Further, Fancher Elementary School students will be moving to online-only learning from Nov. 9-13 after a paraprofessional in the building tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the school is here.