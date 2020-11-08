Four Buildings within Traverse City Area Public Schools Affected by Coronavirus Cases; West High to go Virtual on Monday, 2 Classrooms at Eastern Elem. Affected Too

Over the weekend, Traverse City Area Public Schools announced several coronavirus cases associated with the district, specifically Central High School, Eastern Elementary School, West Middle School and West Senior High School.

Details are below:

Central High School & West Middle School: School officials say contact tracing has been completed in the cases related to Central High School and West Middle School.

West Senior High School: The case investigation related to West Senior High School is ongoing. The district has called a remote learning day for West Senior High school students on Monday, Nov. 9, in order to give the Grand Traverse County Health Department time to complete contact tracing. The remote learning schedule is here.

Meals will still be available for pickup in the bus loop at Long Lake Elementary School from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Eastern Elementary School: The case investigation related to Eastern Elementary School is also ongoing. The district says two classrooms in the school will be learning remotely on Monday, November 9. In a statement, the communications director said “families in these classrooms have been notified directly and have been provided information on how to access learning materials and meals. All other classrooms at the school will continue face-to-face instruction.”

The district says student and staff will be contacted directly by health officials if they are identified as close contact of someone with coronavirus. They will be advised on whether or not to quarantine, and/or take additional health measures.

“If a student or staff member is not contacted by the Health Department, it means that the student or staff member was not identified as a close contact of the person who tested positive,” reads a statement from TCAPS.

TCAPS says they will continue to clean buildings and buses daily to prevent further cases.

“Parents and community members are reminded to continue to monitor themselves and their children closely for symptoms of COVID-19 illness, which are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea,” said the district spokesperson.