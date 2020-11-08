Charlton Heston Academy Transitioning to Virtual Learning from Nov. 9-Nov. 30 After Coronavirus Case Associated with School

Charlton Heston Academy will transition to online learning starting on November 9 and lasting until November 30 after at least one positive case was associated with the school.

In a statement, the school says they’re working with the local health department to conduct contact tracing and “identify anyone who may have tested positive for COVID-19 and/or been exposed and awaiting test results.”

The school will return to face-to-face learning after the Thanksgiving break. “This timeframe will allow members of the school community to quarantine if necessary and altogether prepare for a save and healthy return to the building on November 30th,” said superintendent David Patterson on Facebook.

He says on Nov. 9, families will be contacted by their student’s teachers about scheduling a time to pickup a Chromebook for coursework. Families also have the option of having the Chromebook delivered via bus stop at the regularly scheduled bus drop off times in the afternoon.

Patterson advises families to call him with questions at 989-632-3390 or his cell phone at 313-622-9173.