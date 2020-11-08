Bellaire House Fire Kills Two People

The Bellaire District Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire in the Village of Bellaire.

Three people were inside the house.

One 59 year-old was able to make it out.

When authorities arrived, she was then taken to Munson Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The other two, a 59 year-old male and 89 year-old female, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Antrim County Sheriff, Daniel Bean said, “The Bellaire District Fire Department was the one that was first called out. When they arrived the house was full of smoke. I know the victim that survived this was at a neighbors house—she’s the one that made the call.”

The Antrim County Sheriff says they are waiting for further investigation before they release the names of the victims.