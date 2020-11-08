Beaverton Schools to Close Monday, Nov. 9, After Coronavirus Cases within District

Beaverton Schools will be closed on Monday, Nov. 9, after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed within the district.

According to the school’s Facebook page , a Beaverton employee as well as a parent with children in school have tested positive.

“This will cause numerous staff and students to be quarantined for a period of time that is still unknown. We plan to de-contaminate the buildings and continue our contact tracing throughout Monday. The schools and/or the Health Department will be notifying which students and staff need to be quarantined,” the district said on Facebook.

“Once again, we plead with the community to keep your children home when they are not feeling well. Parents/guardians are reminded to screen your children daily before sending them to school.

We will have more information coming out on Monday with another announcement. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Staff are expected to report unless you are notified to quarantine.”