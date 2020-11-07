Voters, Activists Celebrate Biden’s Victory in Petoskey and Traverse City

Supporters of president elect Joe Biden came to F&M park in Traverse City on Saturday, shortly after the race for the White House was called.

They say the outcome of the presidential election marks a new beginning for the country.

In Petoskey, Caroline Bourland was among those who lined the street to revel in the news.

“We need some sanity and to bring the country together, and I believe Joe Biden will do that. We think he’ll be good for the country,” she said.

Count Every Vote is a non partisan group that helped organize the Tip of the Mitt event which was originally intended as a celebration of election workers.

“The main focus is to come together and reassure the community that we’re going to patiently wait for every vote to be counted. At the end of the day, the voices of the American people will be heard,” said Jessica Opperman, one of the organizers.

She was also an election challenger this year and she says she’s confident in the results.

“There’s no way. There’s no feasible way to cheat an election,” said Opperman.

And as the country begins looking towards inaguration day, John Petkus says he hopes for unity after what’s been a historic and sometimes bitter election.

“We need to come together as a people. The division in our country goes beyond who is and is not president,” said Petkus.