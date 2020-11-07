Trump Supporters Rally for Ballot Recount

Supporters for President Trump gathered at the Open Space in Traverse City on Saturday morning, as vote counting continued in swing states around the country.

“I’d like to see that it’s all real people with real votes that they made and not that somebody else made in their name,” said one Traverse City resident.

Keith Deyoung is also a Traverse City resident and says, “Just these last four years have just really increased my belief that there is just so much corruption and somethings got to be done about it.”

Deyoung says he will support which ever candidate wins the race, but he still has concerns.

“I’m here to peacefully protest that any voter fraud that has happened should be brought to light and prosecuted,” said Deyoung.

There has yet to be any evidence presented by the Trump Campaign of widespread voter fraud.

Even so, supporters of the president continue to doubt the outcome and vote counting process.

“Because of the prediction that Hillary was going to win four years ago and she didn’t. It just things like this that are causing me to suspect the voter fraud,” said Thomas Baird of Traverse City.

A Barrytown resident added, “I think they are premature and I think as we see more and more example of misconduct and questions ballot processes, I think we’re going to see numbers change.”

These supporters say they’ll continue to watch legal battles set to play out in the coming days.

A judge from Michigan already dismissed a lawsuit in the state by the Trump Campaign this week.