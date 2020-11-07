State Announces 6,225 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 New Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 6,225 new cases of the coronavirus and 65 additional COVID-19 deaths.

42 of the newly announced deaths were added after a records review by the state.

Michigan has now had 207,794 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,578 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 201,569 confirmed cases with 7,513 deaths.

Every Saturday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issues an update on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of November 6th, 128,981 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).