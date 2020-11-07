President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses Nation

Joseph R. Biden, 48 years to the day since he was first elected to the U.S Senate, spoke to the nation Saturday for the first time as president-elect.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” said Biden.

This was Biden’s third run at the white house, a campaign he announced 562 days ago and one that he said was a battle for the soul of the nation. Biden echoed that message again Saturday.

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home,” said Biden.

His running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also addressed the country. Harris will be the first woman to hold the office of vice president, 100 years after the u-s ratified the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote.

“But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight, sees that this is a country of possibilities,” said Harris.

And in his first speech as president-elect, Biden began work on one of his cornerstone campaign promises – uniting the country.

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies,” said Biden.