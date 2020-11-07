Northern Michigan Reacts to Presidential Election Results

Early afternoon on November 7, Pennsylvania called their election in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden.

Mike Mullen from Elk Rapids said it’s been an unusual election.

“We’re used to having the election decided either that night or the next morning, finding out,” said Mullen. “With all that’s been going on with the media and people’ opinions of either the liberals or the conservatives it’s been a little bit stressful for a lot of Americans.”

Rachel Parsons of Cadillac found out about the results on her run.

“I just needed to run off the energy and I couldn’t help but scream and have that pressure release of finally knowing what’s going on,” said Parsons. “I’ve been waiting years for this moment”

There was mixed reaction from Northern Michigan.

“I have been excited for somebody to start spreading that positive message and start making America look like a positive place again,” said Parsons. “It doesn’t look like that right now.”

“We’re hearing numbers this way and that way and all these mail in ballots coming in swaying the vote one way or another,” said Mullen. “It just gets you kind of wondering is this the is this what our system was set up to be available to do?”

Both Mullen and Parsons can agree, things must be fair and balanced.

“I feel it’s very, very, very important to make sure that everything is done correctly and for it to go through all the legal channels it needs to,” said Parsons.

“If it was a fair and honest election, which I think most of us want, then as Americans we just accept it and we go on, said Mullen. “This is America, and this is what we’re about.”