BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins Pennsylvania, Presidential Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press is projecting former Vice President Joe Biden has won Pennsylvania and defeated President Donald Trump, receiving the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

President Trump needed Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes in order to secure his second term.

Trump prematurely claimed he had won Pennsylvania in a press conference Thursday evening, though the race had yet to be called and his lead in the state had narrowed significantly since Tuesday night when Trump had a double digit lead on Biden.

Trump advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud Thursday to falsely argue Biden was trying to seize power.

Trump has produced no evidence of systemic problems in voting or counting. In fact, the ballot-counting process across the country has been running smoothly for the most part, even with the U.S. in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of his main complaints, that counting spilled over past Election Day, is meritless. No presidential election has had all the votes counted the same day, and there is no law or even expectation that that should be the case. The surge in mailed ballots and the high turnout have made the process slower than usual in some, but not all, cases.

As workers finished counting the state’s mail in ballot Saturday morning, Biden pulled ahead of the president, flipping Pennsylvania and win its 20 electoral votes. He also pulled ahead of Trump in Georgia early Friday morning. The president needed to win both Pennsylvania and Georgia to keep the presidency.

Pennsylvania state law dictates a recount must be held if there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden’s and Trump’s vote totals. Georgia will likely hold recount as well.

The table below shows rules and deadlines for vote recounts in several tightly-contested states in the 2020 presidential race.

Trump’s campaign and Republicans already are mounting legal challenges in several states, although most are small-scale lawsuits that do not appear to affect many votes.

In 2016, President Trump won against Hillary Clinton, taking 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232. Clinton did win the popular vote in 2016 year.

Trump won in 2016 by flipping states that had voted blue in the 2008 and 2012 election, mainly Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Biden-Harris win is historic in a number of ways. Joe Biden broke the record for receiving the most vote ever in a presidential election. President Trump is the fourth person in American history to lose the popular vote twice.

Joe Biden is winning the popular vote by more than 4 million votes. The president-elect is only the second Catholic president in American history, the first being John F. Kennedy.

Biden will be 78 years old on Nov. 20, meaning he will be the oldest president in U.S. history.

Kamala Harris will be the first woman, first Black person and first South Asian American to become vice president.

Like he did during the 2016 election, President Trump wrapped up his 2020 campaign with a final stop in Grand Rapids. A final blitz of Michigan in 2016, including the final stop of the entire campaign, seemed to help President Trump win the state and the whole election.

As for the Biden campaign, Sen. Kamala Harris was in Detroit Tuesday campaigning and canvassing on Election Day making a final push trying to get every single vote they possibly can.

