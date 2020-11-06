White House Coronavirus Task Force to Meet for 1st Time in Weeks as Cases Rise

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is set to meet Friday. It’s the the first time in weeks despite a large rise in cases nationwide over the last month.

And the task force is warning the virus is nowhere close to slowing down. They say they are seeing the highest number of cases in areas with colder climates like the Midwest.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is key to set up a national testing strategy before the entire country starts seeing cooler weather.

Almost every state is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

In Kansas, doctors are trying to create a strategy in case things get worse.

Gov. Laura Kelly says “Wichita’s two major hospitals, Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center, have zero ICU beds available.”