White Cloud Man Facing Drug Charges, Accused of Leading Deputies on Chase

A White Cloud man is facing several charges after leading deputies on a chase in Newaygo County.

Deputies say they tried to pull the man over Thursday afternoon near Walnut and 24th Street in Everett Township for driving without a license plate.

When the driver stopped, police say he ran away.

About 10 minutes later, a K-9 found him hiding in a wooded area.

Deputies say they found meth on him.

He now faces drug and other charges.