UPDATE: Missing Woman Found Dead in Moran Township

Investigators say they have found the body of a downstate woman they have been searching for.

Channelle Dennard’s body was found on Friday in Moran Township.

State police say they did another ground and water search for the missing woman in Mackinac County.

Dennard went missing from Southfield on Oct. 27 and her car was found abandoned on US-2 in Mackinac County on Oct. 28.

Right now, police say they do not suspect foul play.