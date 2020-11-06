University of Michigan to Limit Number of Students on Ann Arbor Campus for Spring Semester

The University of Michigan plans to limit the number of students on its Ann Arbor campus next semester due to coronavirus concerns.

U of M told families on Friday that housing contracts would be canceled.

They are also urging students to take part in online classes from home after the holidays instead of returning to their dorms.

Undergrad students who have no choice but to live on campus will be given single rooms.

They will also be required to take coronavirus tests each week.

There are 5,300 undergrads in U of M dorms this fall.

That’s down 45% from a typical year.