Thanksgiving Pies at Modern Bird Bakery in Traverse City

It’s a tradition that every Thanksgiving meal needs to be wrapped up with a delicious slice of pie. Modern Bird Bakery in Traverse City is preparing their ovens for their holiday orders, and they give us a taste of some of their wonderful pies.

From pecan pies to apple pies, owner Emily Stewart has been taking in those pre-orders at a rapid pace. “We’ve got orders for key lime pies which is a little non-traditional, but something kind of bright. We have classic pecan pies and apple pies with crumble topping”. Stewart also said they are getting lots of orders for their rich and creamy chocolate cream pies.

Each pie is carefully created all the way from the crust to the filling, to make every mouth-watering bite worth the calories.

“So for our pies like a pumpkin pie, chocolate cream, and the key lime, we actually got to have a homemade gram cracker cookie,” Stewart explained. “And, the way we do this is with local honey, cinnamon, and local molasses and it just really has that wonderful rich flavor”.

The Modern Bird Bakery also offers other goodies besides pies like a pumpkin streusel coffee cake, and hearty white bread perfect for those post-Thanksgiving sandwiches.

To place your pre-order for Thanksgiving pies with Modern Bird Bakery in Traverse City, click here.