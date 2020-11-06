Staycation on ‘The Four’: Wings, Mac, & Brew Cruise in Gaylord – The Iron Pig Smokehouse

On Thursday, November 19, Big Buck Brewery, Pine Squirrel, and the Iron Pig Smokehouse will be showcasing their delicious eats during their Wings, Mac, & Brew Cruise in Gaylord. The event runs from 6 PM – 9 PM, and each ticket holder will be able to enjoy a beer, wings, and mac ‘n’ cheese platter at each restaurant. The cruise will start at Big Buck Brewery at 550 South Wisconsin Avenue, and a bus will take attendees to the other locations. Each ticket is $55 and can be purchased here. The deadline to purchase tickets is November 10.

“This is a great way to showcase something that everybody loves,” says the owner of the Iron Pig Smokehouse, Ian Murphy. “Who doesn’t love wings and especially wings, beer, and mac”.

The Iron Pig Smokehouse will be showcasing their smoked wings during the event. “We smoke them, drop them in the deep fryer, and going to throw them in whatever sauce you want. Of course, one of our best sellers is our loaded mac and cheese, so we’re going to load it up. We do cold chicken brisket, and it’s really awesome”. Murphy also mentioned that tickets are selling fast.

