State Board of Canvassers Oversees Legitimacy of Antrim County Votes

The State Board of Canvassers is now overseeing Antrim County’s recount of election ballots after an error skewed the vote.

Board member, Julie Matuzak, says there was no evidence of collusion in the County.

Matuzak says, “We’re the sort of third set of eyes that actually looks at this, make sure everything balances and make sure everything is in accordance to the rules.”

Matuzak says she’s confident in the state’s checks and balances when it comes to voting.

As an extra precaution, the board will still investigate the situation in Antrim County.

“We will look at that after the election. We will audit all of the results and if people point out problems we’ll try to figure out what those problems were,” says Matuzak.

Tonight the Antrim County Clerk along with the company who made the voting software released a statement saying this technically wasn’t an issue with the software.

They say the Clerk’s office traced the issue back to a small change made to the ballot that “caused additional compounding changes to how the software totals and presented the data”

Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy added, “At no point did these skewed, unofficial results have any bearing on the Official numbers currently being reviewed by the Board of Canvassers.”

Matuzak says, “It’s a perfect example of the system working. Yeah, there was a software error but it got caught right away and we had a paper trail that people could follow.”

The State Board of Canvassers say they will be meeting on November 23rd to officially verify all votes across the state.