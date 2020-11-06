Speaker Chatfield Launching Inquiry into Election, Counting Procedures

The presidential race is decided in the state of Michigan, with former Vice President Joe Biden winning our state’s 16 electoral votes.

He earned more than 50% of the state’s popular vote, more than 2.79 million.

That’s a margin of about 146,000 votes.

It is worth noting, more than 80,000 people in Michigan voted for a third party candidate for the presidency led by Libertarian Jo Jorgenson, who earned more than 60,000 votes in Michigan – just over 1% of our state’s votes.

But the state’s outgoing house speaker says he’s starting an inquiry into the state’s results.

Speaker Lee Chatfield tweeted Friday afternoon, “For accountability, the legislature’s oversight committees will be meeting tomorrow to begin an inquiry into the election and counting procedures in our state for this election and future ones. This isn’t to change results. America needs certainty and unity. This will help.”

It’s important to keep in mind secretary of state and clerks around the state asked to change the procedures in Michigan and requested more time in to process the ballots.

Speaker Chatfield and other Republican lawmakers gave them 10 additional hours.