Sault Ste. Marie Musician to Host Virtual Album Release Party after Successful Kickstarter Campaign

A Sault Ste. Marie musician is holding a virtual album release party this weekend. We first featured Tyler Detloff on the show about a year ago, and thanks to the help of those who supported his Kickstarter campaign – he’s releasing “Dynamite Honey: Northern Folk & Blues”.

There will be a virtual album release show via Zoom hosted by the Sault Area Music Society, Saturday, November 6 at 7 PM.

Click here for more information about the event.