RNC Chairwoman Claims Vote Counting Irregularities in Michigan, Produces No Concrete Evidence

President Trump and many Republicans continue to call into question the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election vote count. He has not shown any evidence of any widespread fraud or misconduct.

Supporters of President Donald Trump were seen and heard protesting outside the TCF Center in Detroit Friday.

Protesters claim the vote counting process that went on inside the TCF center earlier this week was flawed and cannot be trusted.

But none of that is true. These claims are born out of social media conspiracy theories.

It has been proven the process was accurate at the TCF Center.

Protesters have been gathering outside the building since Wednesday.

The Republican National Committee chairwoman spoke in Michigan about this year’s voting process Friday.

Ronna McDaniel claims there are counting irregularities in the state of Michigan.

She claimed ballot counters were told to back date ballots in order to skew numbers in favor of Democrats.

Again, none of these claims have been proven to be true.

McDaniel, like President Trump in his Thursday press conference, also failed to bring any evidence of these counting irregularities, but did point to Antrim County’s issue that has already been corrected. Friday, the software company released a statement saying the error in Antrim County was the result of a procedural misunderstanding by the clerk. They say the election software preformed exactly and accurately, and it was a human error that caused the issue in Antrim.

Chairwoman McDaniel says investigations still need to happen.

President Trump’s campaign lost a legal challenge to Michigan’s absentee ballot counting.

The court of claims judge just released her opinion on the lawsuit. To read the full opinion, click here.