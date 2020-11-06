Petoskey Young Professionals Group Gathering 1,000 Letters to Uplift Area Seniors

A Petoskey group is looking to make the day of 1,000 seniors.

Thrive 45 is a young professional’s group.

They are working to collect 1,000 letters for seniors through the holidays.

They are asking people to write a warm, generic letter to make the day of a senior.

They say it is really about engaging with their local senior community.

“The point of it is to have a nice, generics warm, positive message for a lot of these folks who can’t see their family members and haven’t seen them in months,” said Thrive 47 executive team member Jessyca Stoepker. “Really just to uplift their spirits a little bit.”

If you want to help, just write a letter and drop it off at the Petoskey Chamber of Commerce during their business hours.