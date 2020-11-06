Northern Home and Cottage Tour Gives a Virtual Inside Look into Some of Northern Michigan’s Prestigious Homes

Have you ever driven by a beautiful home in Northern Michigan and wonder, “Wow, I wonder what it looks like on the inside”? Each year MyNorth highlights some of the most prestigious homes throughout the Northern regions during its Northern Home and Cottage Tour. What was typically done as a walking tour, this year’s event will be held virtually.

“Our team got together and we knew that we couldn’t safely welcome hundreds of people into homes in the area as we have for the past decade,” said Kara Jarvis with MyNorth, “but, we wanted to still give everybody that experience of touring these beautiful homes”. From any time and anywhere up until the end of the year, you can view 10-minute video documentary tours of eight homes in Northern Michigan. “They include interviews with builders, designers, and homeowners and really give you an inside look at the homes, without having to actually go into the home”.

The pricing for this event is donation-based with a $5 minimum donation to Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan.

“We have we’ve been working with them for a long time, and over the past 10 years, we’ve donated over $100,000 through this tour to their mission, Jarvis explained. “They serve so much of Northern Michigan and are a real powerhouse of support for families in the area”.

Click here to make a donation and to gain access to Northern Home and Cottage 2020 Virtual Tour.

To see more about Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, click here.