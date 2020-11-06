Michigan Reaches 201,569 COVID-19 Cases, 7,513 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,763 new cases of the coronavirus and 43 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 201,569 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,513 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 197,806 confirmed cases with 7,470 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 30, 121,093 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

COVID-19 cases are rising across the state, including northern Michigan.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says there’s not just one cause and it’s impacting public health capacity.

Some nursing homes are seeing outbreaks, including Villa at the Bay in Petoskey. Small gatherings are also leading to a rise in cases.

With cases rising and people have more close contacts, it’s putting a strain on public health capacity, including their ability to contact trace.

With now record numbers of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on Michiganders to be responsible for their personal health, whether mandated by the state or not.

When COVID-19 initially hit, Michigan saw that first spike and drastic measures were taken across the state to try to flatten the curve.

The curve was flattened, rules were loosened and now the virus spikes are higher than they ever were.

Coronavirus cases are spiking, deaths are climbing and it’s reached a point now where contact tracing isn’t working, the state is seeing uncontrolled spread.

Dr. Khaldun says that as cases rise, hospitalizations aren’t far behind and then those spikes are followed by deaths. They will unless something changes.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is set to meet Friday. It’s the the first time in weeks despite a large rise in cases nationwide over the last month.

And the task force is warning the virus is nowhere close to slowing down. They say they are seeing the highest number of cases in areas with colder climates like the Midwest.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is key to set up a national testing strategy before the entire country starts seeing cooler weather.

Almost every state is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

In Kansas, doctors are trying to create a strategy in case things get worse.

Gov. Laura Kelly says “Wichita’s two major hospitals, Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center, have zero ICU beds available.”

