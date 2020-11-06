Lake City Teen in Critical Condition After Rollover Crash

A Lake City teenager is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Missaukee County.

State police say a 15-year-old boy was driving on Kelly Road near Forward Road in Reeder Township around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say he lost control and rolled several times.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was airlifted to Grand Rapids with life threatening injuries.

There were no other people in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation, but troopers say speed is believed to be a factor.