Kaliseum Recreation Complex Secures Funding for New Additions

In Tuesday’s election the Kaliseum Recreation Complex in Kalkaska secured enough votes to pass their millage.

Back in August their millage was turned down by over 100 votes.

Now, the Kaliseum is using partnerships with the Kalkaska Memorial Hospital and Kalkaska Public Schools to attract more guests.

Director John Starr says they would be able to accomplish this without help from the community.

“It takes time, it’s takes involvement, it takes partnerships. It takes a lot of things and we’re continuing to go down the right path. We’re just going to keep going full steam ahead,” said Starr.

Starr says the next step of to sit down with their new partners to discuss new additions to the complex, like a pool and basketball courts.

