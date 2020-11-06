From Michigan, With Love: Downstate Favorites for the Holidays

Not everyone likes turkey and pie for their Thanksgiving dinner. From Michigan, With Love’s Franklin Dohanyos shows us how to make sure everyone is happy this holiday season with some delicious ‘downstate’ favorites.

First up is Dearborn Brand meats. “They have a great selection of meats for holiday feasts, watching the football game, and out and about trips like hunting,” Franklin said. “From spiraled hams to sausage sticks, they can ship their goods to pretty much anywhere within the United States”.

And, if you’re looking for something sweet other than pies or cakes to end off your heavy holiday dinners, Frankin recommends trying out The Toffee Store. “Their signature toffee is made the finest and freshest ingredients like butter, sugar, milk, vanilla and dark chocolate,” Franklin explained. “They can send them in gift boxes along with other treats like Germack Nuts, Kona Coffee, and Sanders Sundae Fudge”.

